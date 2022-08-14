In 1990 I was honored to become the first principal of Deep Creek Elementary School. Our most important task in opening Deep Creek was to hire qualified teachers. This meant interviewing both experienced and novice teachers to create an effective team. Enter John LeClair.
John, a first year applicant, arrived for his interview with a confidence beginning teachers often lack. He was a good listener and suggested ideas that could help make our school and his classroom safe and encouraging while emphasizing structured learning. Needless to say we wanted to hire him on the spot!
The rest, as they say, is history. For the next 11 years, John became not only an outstanding classroom teacher but a leader on our team. Kids loved him. Parents respected him. Our staff appreciated his often quiet but determined leadership. Then, John decided to broaden his experiences when invited to become a high school dean. He became not only a dean, but eventually both an elementary and a middle school principal who strengthened his skills with every new leadership opportunity.
Now John is running for our school board. I am so excited he made this decision. As noted by so many students, parents, and community members supporting him, John is caring, respectful, and open minded. He will not be a ‘yes’ man. He will study issues, listen to input, and support ideas he feels are best for our students and district. Our schools will continue to succeed with John’s expertise.
