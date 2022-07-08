I served 5 years as the PCMS instructional coach, working for John LeClair. He’s a sincere, dedicated, steadfast advocate for public school education, with a Master’s Degree in Leadership. As a skilled decision-maker and outstanding communicator, he successfully strengthened vital links to engage community members in public education. As a proponent of compromise, he strives for results that provide win-win situations for all. His uncanny vision encompasses the big picture and he’s adept at identifying opportunities for the implementation of innovative ideas, geared toward improvements in education.
John grew up, worked and raised his children in Charlotte County. After graduating from Charlotte High, he served in the Marines Corps, became a CCPS classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal, who was honored to be named Principal of the Year. John applied his impeccable organizational skills, experience, and vast knowledge of education to set impressive goals for school improvement. He has proven to be a successful principal, who led students and staff of PCMS to raise the school grade to an “A”.
John is an approachable man for all people who gets things done, while making changes for the better. As a perfect fit to serve on the school board he will be a voice for students, staff, parents and community members. Please, consider the qualifications, experience and accomplishments of candidate John LeClair, as you cast your vote for the Charlotte Countyu School Board seat in District 4.
