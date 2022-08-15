John LeClair has served others all his adult life. Starting as a Marine he served our country. Returning to Charlotte County he served the children and parents of our community in multiple educational roles across all grade levels. In his final position as principal of Port Charlotte Middle School he helped the students and staff raise academic performance to receive an A in state rankings.
How did this happen? This accomplishment was earned by listening to those who knew the students best - the teachers, staff and parents involved in the school community. He also listened to and knew his students and how to elicit their best efforts all through the school year - not just for the tests.
Serving on the School Board requires people who will listen, and John has demonstrated that capacity. It also requires knowledge of the community, which has been his home for decades. Finally, School Board members must know the laws of the state of Florida so that the policies they implement for our schools are in compliance. There are many complexities involved in making Charlotte County Public Schools an A district and preparing our children for the leadership and career roles they will face in the future.
John LeClair's commitment and experience are what we need. Vote for John LeClair on August 23rd!
