As a mother of three children who went through the Charlotte County school system, I fully support John LeClair in his bid for School Board. I have known John from when he was at Port Charlotte High School, my children’s assistant principal at Meadow Park Elementary and lastly, as my daughter’s principal at Port Charlotte Middle School. I also worked with Mr. LeClair as a substitute teacher and I participated on his School Advisory Council.

