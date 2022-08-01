As a mother of three children who went through the Charlotte County school system, I fully support John LeClair in his bid for School Board. I have known John from when he was at Port Charlotte High School, my children’s assistant principal at Meadow Park Elementary and lastly, as my daughter’s principal at Port Charlotte Middle School. I also worked with Mr. LeClair as a substitute teacher and I participated on his School Advisory Council.
Throughout the years, I have found John to be sincere and thoughtful in his decisions and direction. He has been not only supportive but extremely involved in his efforts to support his teachers, reach his students, assist them through various methods to achieve their goals and to promote their successes. John’s commitment to his students, teachers, schools, and our community has been unwavering. As a local high school graduate, Marine, father, educator and a board member of the Boys & Girls Club, I fully believe John encompasses what our community needs on our School Board.
Mr. Barber screams about masks and fences around our schools but this election is about having representation for our student’s education and providing a safe place where they have the tools and support necessary to excel. Experience matters and Mr. LeClair’s opponent lacks the experience to make decisions for our students. I encourage everyone to review the qualifications, review the platforms, attend a debate, and make sure take the time to vote on August 23rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.