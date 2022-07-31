Thursday evening John LeClair's opponent made a public statement where he referred to John's years of dedication to the students and community in Charlotte County as "32 years of baggage." I was there and so were many others.
John has spent his life in Charlotte County devoted to his schools, staff, parents and children. I have seen firsthand when John has celebrated with his students as they crossed the finish line at a track meet, win or lose. I have seen John rally over 900 students in the school's gym after accomplishing their goal of successfully scoring an "A" grade and become the highest scoring school in the district. I have watched John allow those same students to shave his head as he rejoiced in their accomplishments.
I have also watched John in times of tragedy. I have seen him comfort a school and community when staff and students have lost their lives. I have watched John sit at the bedside of a young student in hospice as her battle with cancer was ending. I have also watched John sit in his Jeep and sob after leaving that same hospice room. I have witnessed John be a father to many and a mentor to more.
John's years in education have been a labor of love and to call it "baggage" shows contempt for not only John but so many others who have devoted their careers to serving Charlotte County in education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.