Editor:
I read your letters daily, so I marvel at some of the misinformation I read submitted by truly misinformed folks. One event I suspect from personal experience is the presumptive chaos surrounding delivery of the coronavirus vaccines around our SW Florida region.
Well, here's a proven fact about one local county dispensing the vaccine with amazing, almost unbelievable efficiency, if you hadn't the opportunity to experience it first-hand. We did — and it was Lee County who delivered!
My wife and I signed up via the new state registration system, and admittedly, were quite skeptical to receiving any timely response since nothing else seemed to work previously. I believe we signed up about two weeks ago, received a phone call on a Tuesday to advise us of an appointment at 11 a.m. on Friday — of the same week!
We arrived at 10:30 to ensure we were absolutely on time, assuming there may be delaying unknown contingencies. There were none! We walked into the vaccine complex near the former Lee County airport at 10:50, registered, and were on our way to the vaccine shelter. We were vaccinated at 11:05 with no waiting in line. I checked my watch because I was still amazed at its timeliness; sat for 15 minutes to ensure no immediate vaccination after-effects, and drove away at 11:25!
Kudos to Lee County who does it right!
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
