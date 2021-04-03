Editor:
The stupidity and lack of common sense of the Left is like believing that a rooster crowing makes the sun rise.
The Left should be prosecuted for elder abuse, due to their putting a very senior, senile, bumbling fool in the White House. The truth be known, Biden is not the problem, but the voters that entrusted someone like him with the presidency. The problem is much deeper and far more serious than Biden, who is only a symptom of what ails America. Our Republic will survive the puppet Biden, but it is much harder to survive the multitude of the left socialists who made him their president.
The Left are truly vampires, sucking the life out of our country's founding values. They don’t listen to the populous, they believe a call not answered is a complaint not heard. These social justice warriors are really social deviants. The age of truth is dead, the Left and their allies the lying media only goes on feelings, ignoring reality. Traditional American values have long been under attack by the cultural Marxists advancing the insidious tenets of critical theory.
Nancy Pelosi’s HR1 is a prime example of the attack on our Constitution and the founding believes of our Republic. If this becomes law, it will destroy the election system that has been in place for 235 years.
Their solution to the border crisis, by sending Kamala, is like putting a Band-Aid over a bullet wound. It will only make the crisis more dire.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
