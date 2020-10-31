Editor:
Did I miss it? The Guide To Paradise listed every school in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties. Colleges in Sarasota, Lee and Charlotte County but not our own Charlotte Technical College right here in Port Charlotte! Suncoast Technical College was listed! Very disappointing!
Bonnie Osborne
Port Charlotte
