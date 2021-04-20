Editor:

It seems to me that the Left is repeatedly asserting that everyone who disagrees with them is a racist. – e.g. Donald Trump and all his supporters are white supremacist racists. I’ve also noticed that in disseminating their message about racism the Left has studiously avoided making reference to the following:

• Excerpts from Trump’s statement shortly after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia – “As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of bigotry, hatred, and violence. . . . Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

• Senator Robert Byrd was a former Ku Klux Klan “Exalted Cyclops”, The words with which Joe Biden eulogized Senator Byrd included ““A very close friend of mine, one of my mentors” – (A mentor is a teacher) – what do you suppose Joe Biden’s close friend Robert Byrd taught him about racial relations?

• Regarding proposed busing of children to achieve desegregation Joe Biden expressed concern that it must be done “orderly” by saying – “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle”

Rick Metzger

Port Charlotte

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments