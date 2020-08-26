Editor:
In 1933 the Nazi party under Adolf Hitler took control of Germany. What were some of the first things they did? Hitler's Nazi Minister of the Interior Hermann Goring, had all local police departments defunded and eliminated. All privately owned guns were confiscated. This was made easy, as German citizens had been forced to register all their firearms with the government previously. Of course the Nazis exempted the Brown Shirts, their private army of thugs.
What then happened was rioting, looting, fires, businesses and homes destroyed, and people being rounded up and shot. Professors, academics,and ordinary people who opposed the regime lost their jobs. Many fled the country while they still could. Very soon, this led to the concentration camps, and the gas chambers.
The real name of the Nazi party was The National Socialist Party. Our current left wing radicals such as the leaders of BLM, ANTIFA, and their sympathizers within the Democrat party, who are trying to destroy our cities, eliminate our police, and destroy anyone who disagrees with them, are no different than than the Nazi murderers.
I am saddened that former vice president Biden, and Sen. Harris have yet to condemn all the violence perpetrated by those who not only wish to destroy our cities, but wish to destroy our republic, our economy, our Constitution, and our freedoms.
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.