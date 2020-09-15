Editor:
Lord knows I am trying to stay out of the fray, but I could not let a writer spout off about right wing militias, which are dangerous and need to be watched without pointing out that it is in fact left wing terrorists who are attempting to destroy the fabric of our country.
Antifa, BLM and other groups funded, amazingly, by left wing political groups who are taking over what could be peaceful protests and turning them into bigoted (yes, that swings both ways) out of control destructive mobs, encouraged by the lack of action by left wing leaders. Trump and the right are not out there causing destruction.
It is entirely a left wing attempt to scare the populace. Blaming Trump is ludicrous but has become commonplace. Totally ridiculous and transparent.
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
