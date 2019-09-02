Editor;
The tragedy in Ferguson five years ago was where the big lie by the left and their media collaborators shouting “racism” rose to a new peak.
A white police officer under attack by a black criminal who was attempting to get his gun (so as to shoot him, presumably) shot and killed the black man. Part of the lie was that the black man had his arms up when he was shot, a version that was refuted by eye-witnesses and by the Obama Justice Department. The police officer has had his life ruined by the huge propaganda effort spun by the left.
Today, the most common smears uttered to hurt President Trump and urge violence against his supporters are the words “racist” and “white nationalist.” People like candidates Biden and Warren have no moral compass that stops them from indulging in these lies. Their followers are also trying to instill fear in Trump supporters by doxxing them so they will be afraid to donate to his campaign or support him publicly. They even doxxed the nurse who had her picture taken with Trump at the hospital in Dayton. She has received many harassing phone calls. What they are trying to do is defeat Trump by stopping American citizens from exercising their rights.
What they are also doing is dividing the nation into two angry camps and introducing violence into a political divide that should be settled at the ballot box by peaceful arguments over facts and policies.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.