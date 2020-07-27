Editor:
Socialist-Leftism has been diagnosed as a mental disorder similar to dementia and Alzheimers diseases. The infected patients cannot distinguish between fiction and reality as in dementia, this psychosis causes losing touch with reality due to paranoia, confusion and memory loss. Advance cases have no recollection of history, recent or past; or symptoms similar to Alzheimers disease, where they lose their way and cannot find their way back. The really pathetic patients are prone to outbursts of long meaningless rants of socialistic rhetoric.
Medical research has not determined the exact genome that causes this debilitating mental disorder and there is no cure; but, recommends psychotherapy, medication and education to keep the symptoms in check. Extreme cases of mania or hypomania can be suppressed by administering Seroquel or Valium, and bouts of deep depression can be kept under control with Lithium or Divalproex
Thankfully, less than half the Senate; but sadly, over half the House of Representatives, a large portion of the general misguided public, and all mainstream media are affected by an advanced form of this leftism psychosis. These poor infected souls should be under psychiatric care. They are dangerous and should be kept in padded cells in an institution that specializes in extremely debilitating mental diseases.
On the political stage, the symptoms are euphoria when they jam freedom limiting legislation through the House and think they have won. The opposite symptom of deep depression is caused by being made to explain their anti-American actions.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
