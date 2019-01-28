Editor:
We are now living in a land where leftist bullies go after anyone who doesn't agree with their agenda.
If you're pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-secure borders, pro-less government, you will be threatened, bullied, smeared. MSM will report untruthful news and either never retract the misinformation or retract it days later in small print. Anyone who supports the President is ostracized.
Those who support secure borders and legal immigration are called cruel, heartless, immoral human beings. What happened to wanting the best and the brightest into our country legally? People who will contribute to our society. Instead we spend billions feeding, clothing, educating, providing medical care and housing to illegals while ignoring the fact that there are countless Americans who desperately need our help.
We have a do-nothing Congress that has kicked the can down the road for decades on the immigration problem. A Congress that seems to care more about illegals that our legal citizens. We finally have a president who is willing to address the issue even though it is not politically advantageous.
The venom and hatred directed towards the president and his family since day one is shameful. It's time to stand up for this country and put the resist movement out of business. It's time to bring decency and respect back into our lives.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
