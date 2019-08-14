Editor:
After reading my recent letter to the editor regarding illegal aliens, a North Port writer referred to me as a white supremacist. I was concerned that a nation that is over $20 trillion in debt could ill afford adding hundreds of thousands of new enrollees to its social welfare programs.
My other concern being that those entering the country were poorly educated, if at all. The three countries I mentioned — Honduras, Guatemala and San Salvador — are not even ranked in the top 70 percentile globally.
What concerns me as a veteran who swore to defend and protect the Constitution is her willingness to label me. No judge, no jury, no background investigation. The scary part is that she is not alone. America had better wake up. This leftist ploy smacks of communism.
What next? Indoctrination camps, gulags? Certainly no one wants to be labeled a racist, or a homophobe, or a sexist etc., etc. The Left, who find it difficult to say no to any political idea, have found that bullying their opponent ends most discussions, quickly sending the opposition scurrying for cover. It is easier to denounce an opinion than to carefully think the issue through.
Common sense has been replaced, not only with bullying but ignorance. Couple this with political correctness and you have a recipe for disaster.
I would suggest that the writer read the Constitution. Her other alternative would be to come to my home and tape my mouth shut.
God bless America.
Art Cronk
Port Charlotte
