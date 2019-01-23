Editor:
I fully support the wall -- the shut down could end immediately if not for the extreme leftist Democrats. These people always oppose anything the present government tries to do. They have been doing this since the president took office, so much for a peaceful amicable transfer of power.
The leftist movement cannot accept they lost the election. They act like spoiled children being spiteful and unwilling to work with the opposition. They (the Democrats) are the ones causing the shutdown dilemma.
I believe Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi should be held accountable for all the crimes committed, against law abiding Americans, by illegals. They do not want to protect our citizens, they are, therefore, the accomplices of the illegal criminals entering our country.
Phyllis Robertson
Rotonda West
