A recent AP article claims that the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeir, commented that his country was responsible for the outbreak of World War II and that the “cause” was “nationalism.”
Those that know history know that a maniac, Adolf Hitler, invaded “nationalist Poland” on Sept. 1, 1939, which was the beginning of World War II. Therefore, using this “sound”rationale, all of the following “nationalistic” countries were at fault: The U.S., France, China, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Great Britain, et al. Brilliant!
Ever since President Trump has been elected, the leftists have continually attacked him personally while demeaning those of us who are, well, “nationalists.” Yes cupcakes, we are guilty of loving our Judeo-Christian country and offer no apologies.
This “nationalist” smear campaign is the most recent charge against America, the rule of law, the presidency and Americans. I guess the previous claim of a impending “recession” lost steam due to a great economy.
I would now suggest that the left in our country (Democrats) should be renamed the Lassie Party.
Many of us remember "Lassie," the famous canine TV show, and her many exploits. The key to Lassie's success was that if there were no problems, Lassie would go out and find them.
Lassie was well-fed, provided with shelter and safety but was not “happy” until she found a problem. Doesn't that sound familiar of the belly-aching, miserable leftist loons?
No, geniuses,“nationalism” is not the problem. The problem is relying on man and not on God. It's called evil.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
