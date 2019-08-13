Editor:
I am sickened by what I see in the MSM about the horrific shootings in El Paso and Dayton. Rather than bring the country together to mourn the useless loss of life, we have politicians and MSM cashing in to further political careers and leftist agendas.
We should be condemning the despicable shooters. Instead, we vilify the president and the Republican Party. The president does not always express opinions in a diplomatic way, but to accuse him of being the cause of these senseless massacres is, in itself, inflammatory.
Our country was very divided coming into the 2016 election. Rather than help unite us, the media and the leftists in the Democratic Party are furthering division. It's becoming us vs. them. Our sorrow and focus should be on the victims and families. There should be outrage at the perpetrators of these senseless killings. It has been replaced with political double-speak and anger at anyone who does not agree with the MSM and the left.
What is happening to our country?
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
