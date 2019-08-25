Editor:
The Democrats have a never-ending recipe of false acquisitions for victory in 2020: Calling Donald Trump a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynist, etc., and now they have the greatest tool imaginable, the national and local news media, late night entertainers and all of the non-Trumpers predicting how our economy is heading straight into a recession.
Instead of working to keep America great, Dems are hoping for a recession.
For those invested in the stock market, before buying into the propaganda and selling, delve into the facts. If a recession (and a normal business cycle has run six years on average since 1945) which is now five years overdue, current indicators show it won’t happen before the 2020 election, unless American investors buy into the Left’s lies.
Since Trump has extended the current recovery longer than any of his predecessors, I am confident when (and it will happen) it does, he is by far the best to make it as short-lived and of as little impact on the average American, than any Democrat or non-Trump Republican.
If you want to hear objective reporting of the financial news, then tune to the Fox Business news channel, before you buy the propaganda being dished out from the Left, whose future and its finances will not suffer from a recession. But the average American will suffer from a serious/long term recession in the form of lost savings, lost jobs, lost homes and a bleak future, all for the benefit of the Left to defeat Trump’s re-election.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
