America is under massive attack by communistic-inspired, professional rioters and far left progressives with their collective anarchic activities financed by leftist billionaires, whose vision is One World government.
America’s majority, who love freedom, personal independence, creativity, rule of law, have witnessed constant decline of our culture into immoral abyss (free love/drugs/family values erosion) abetted by our public school system not effectively teaching students civics history/ethics/critical thinking and comprehensive, historically proven educational curriculum, all mandatory to prepare students to function effectively in rapidly changing global, free market environments.
Seeking change, voters in 2016 elected, as president, Donald Trump, who was not/is not subservient to campaign big money donors, to return America to its principled roots including freedom/secured borders/a functional capitalist system creating good paying jobs for millions of Americans. Voters wanted Trump to repair massive economic damage caused by several precedent Globalist-minded presidents/Congresses. Trump has delivered beyond all expectations.
Haters of America, Deep State bureaucrats/major media immediately collaborated to eradicate Trump using street riots/coup/impeachment strategies. They failed miserably.
This dangerous cabal’s new strategy is make our society highly fearful, utilizing constant destructive, fascistic-style riots, hateful social media diatribes/media disinformation reporting. Maniacal emotion/hate/ridicule, not common sense/love, consumes them.
American voters’ choice in November: Do you want radical socialistic politicians running our lives backed up by street mob mayhem? Or, do you want perpetuation of a viable Republic where freedom reigns, family values are prominent and our economy/rule of law/equal justice standards are paramount (with safe rooms unnecessary)?
Remember, Socialism/tyranny are fellow travellers!
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
