Editor:
Recently, I watched a documentary about the last czar of Russia and his family and their murders by the revolutionary forces of the left, who killed them and all the Romanov extended family. This repeated a slaughter carried out by left-wing forces many times in history, such as in France in the 18th century, and in China and in Cambodia more recently.
The absence of democracy, the corruption of the ruling class and the dreadful lives of most people were common factors in all these atrocities, along with one other factor: the turn to mob rule. Mobs are dangerous things; they make fast, emotional decisions and quickly take actions which often prove disastrous. That's why our Founders put together a limited representative government, with three branches, the Electoral College and two senators per state, regardless of size, and limited the powers of government with a written Constitution and the rule of law applied equally to all citizens.
When I see and hear the hatred on the faces and voices of some leftists in our country, such as Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Omar and Sen. Hirono, and I hear their plans to get rid of the Electoral College and ignore the rule of law, I start to get scared.
It doesn't help, either, when celebrities on the left display the likeness of a severed head of the president (Kathy Griffin) or constantly spew obscenities toward an American president (Robert DiNero) or attack Trump supporters in restaurants or in their homes.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
