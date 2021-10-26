Every day there’re letters from the looney left that say if you don’t agree with them, you are a fascist. They say you are un-American if you favor having voter ID's. You can't board a plane, check into a hospital, and many more things without an ID. Not having voter ID and mail-in ballots is the best way the Dems can have illegals vote and cheat in elections.
In the contested states from the last Presidential election, they pushed administrative change to election laws without state congressional approval, which is unconstitutional. Pennsylvania got back more mail-in ballots than they officially sent out; obviously fraud. There were many instances in six states that were suspicious, so there are legitimate reasons many feel the election was a sham.
But that is past and we have Biden. Afghanistan is a disaster, the border is a disaster (spare me the lie they are sending the 1.5 million that have come illegally back), drugs are flowing over the border at a record rate, crime and murder are rampant, China is threatening Taiwan and continuing to steal our intellectual property, inflation is way up. They are telling us they can spend another $5 trillion and it is a tax cut and won’t cost anything. If this passes, get ready for 15-20% inflation causing a market and housing crash.
Biden and his incompetent cabinet are quickly destroying America. China is passing us economically and militarily while Democrats claim climate change is the existential threat.
