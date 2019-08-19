Editor:
I'm 84 years old, and I am afraid; not for myself, but for my children and grandchildren, because of the madness we see in the plans and violence of those on the left.
Peggy Noonan just wrote a perceptive column entitled, ”What Were Robespierre's Pronouns?”, about how the French Revolution was led by left-wing sociopaths who destroyed artwork and politicized every aspect of life, including pronouns, just like what has been happening today. She also pointed out, “An odd thing is that they always insist that they're doing this in the name of kindness and large-spiritedness. And yet, have you ever met them? They're not individually kind or large-spirited. They're more like messianic schoolmasters.”
In one year (1793-1794) at the beginning of the French Revolution, at least 30,000 people were executed by the left-wing revolutionaries using the guillotine or by hanging. We now have roving gangs called Antifa attacking conservatives without any police interference. We have a coup attempt against our president. We have a Russian collusion hoax that took 2½ years to debunk, and Democrats calling for impeachment when there is no crime to consider. We have posters on lampposts urging death camps for Trump supporters. And, we have virtually every Democrat politician, operative and member of the press shouting “racist” or “white nationalist” at anyone who disagrees with them.
Will Rep. Joaquín Castro, who just outed President Trump's contributors and their employers turn out to be the next Robespierre? How many will now be attacked?
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
