Editor:

I am not mentally ill, deranged, deluded or any other of the mental illnesses attributed to me because I am a Trump supporter. Some of the Trump haters cannot seem to be able to express themselves without name-calling.

There is one particular letter writer who spews constant derision at those with whom she disagrees. No constructive debate is offered. It is like a middle schooler who cannot express herself and so when there is no vocabulary available, resorts to expletives. It is a sad commentary on those on the left. Trump 2020!

Janice Creutzmann

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments