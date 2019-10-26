Editor:
I am not mentally ill, deranged, deluded or any other of the mental illnesses attributed to me because I am a Trump supporter. Some of the Trump haters cannot seem to be able to express themselves without name-calling.
There is one particular letter writer who spews constant derision at those with whom she disagrees. No constructive debate is offered. It is like a middle schooler who cannot express herself and so when there is no vocabulary available, resorts to expletives. It is a sad commentary on those on the left. Trump 2020!
Janice Creutzmann
North Port
