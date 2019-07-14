Editor:
For those people criticizing the Fourth of July celebration of our country's military history, I ask who do you think served, sacrificed and gave their lives so you could sit in your cocoon of ignorance and reject a celebration of what they have given to you and our country?
As for the money being used instead for immigrant children, where were you 18 months ago when the administration was predicting this would happen?
Oh yes, you were writing letters saying he was lying and ridiculing his concerns. Now that the crises is proven true, you are again blaming those who are tying to cope with the situation forced on them by a do-nothing House while your lefty icons are voting "no" to providing funds to help improve the situation while offering "freebies" as incentives to encourage more people to come into our country illegally.
How does any of this make sense?
Sally Meier
North Port
