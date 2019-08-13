Editor:
After the horrific events in Dayton and El Paso that all civilized people condemn, why not publicize some real facts about guns and "gun
control."
In 1792, the year after our Constitution was adopted, Congress passed a law requiring able-bodied citizens over the age of 18 to be armed. It said those individuals "shall, within six months provide himself … with a good musket, a sufficient bayonet, … not less than twenty four cartridges … etc."
Benjamin Franklin said, "Those who would give up essential liberty for temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety." Thomas Jefferson said, "The Constitution of most of our states and of the United States assert that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by themselves; that it is their right and duty to be at all times armed."
George Mason, father of the Bill of Rights said, "To disarm the people, is the most effective way to enslave them."
The first "gun control" laws were enacted after the Civil War, and after Reconstruction in the Democrat-run Southern states to disarm the newly feed slaves. The justices of the Florida Supreme Court stated that Florida's permit law" was passed for the purpose of disarming the negro laborers. The statute was never intended to be applied to the white population."
Much later, despite many death threats, Dr. Martin Luther King was denied a gun permit three times by the white supremacists then running Alabama.
The radical left is not interested in crime control, they want people control, just like the Nazis and the Communists.
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.