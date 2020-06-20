Editor:
Our political house is severely divided in a war of divisive ideologies. As FDR, July 27, 1936 said, “we are met at a time of great moment to the future of the nation.” It is the politically correct liberal WOK left against everyone else. This hodgepodge group of eclectic self-interest groups includes a plethora of alphabetic soup of sexual orientations normalizing all forms of sexual behavior, #Meto, Biden’s female supporters of “boys will be boys,” and social justice enthusiasts.
It began when Donald Trump was elected president causing a clash between a political outsider and the established liberal left. Impeachment shouts were heard across this country prior to his inauguration resulting in widening the gap in partisan politics along party lines, thus entrenching ideological differences.
Anybody not for the liberal left are called sexist, intolerant, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, racist, bigoted, misogynistic, white supremacists, and transphobic to name a few. When liberals are short of facts, they call names.
Truth is a value for both liberals and conservatives. It is not a value respected by left wing liberals. They distort the truth and push misinformation to attain their goals of defeating opponents to gain power.
The wicked witch of the Left, Pelosi, has her minions walking in lock step as she pursues her “ideocracy timeline.” Mainstream media, along with Facebook and Twitter, are solidly behind the assault on free speech and free expression as they seek to vent their pent-up political passions.
This war will continue at the ballot box in November.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
