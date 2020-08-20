Editor:
As a Boy Scout in Southwest Florida, I am very lucky to live in paradise. I am surrounded by so many opportunities to do so many activities. From fishing, camping, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and enjoying all that the Florida sunshine has to offer, being bored is rarely an option.
I was very excited to learn about the extension planned for the Legacy Trail into North Port where I live. The Legacy Trail will offer residents and visitors 30 miles of safe biking, hiking, walking, running and enjoying the outdoors from the City of Sarasota through Venice and ending in North Port. Originally a train corridor that was built in 1911, it provided rail service to Venice, but when the tracks became deteriorated it was agreed upon to turn the path into a recreational trail.
The Trail came to life in 2008 and has continued to grow and give everyone the chance to enjoy the outdoors since. The extension is expected to be completed in 2022 using the Power Line Trail leading to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in the city of North Port. Rich in fossils, the park gives Scouts another chance of learning about the history of Florida from all over the county.
Again, I am so lucky to live in this paradise and even more fortunate that I will have the chance to enjoy the Legacy Trail in my North Port backyard as I work toward earning my Eagle Scout rank.
Mason Perez
Troop 95
Port Charlotte
