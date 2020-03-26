Editor:

I realize that you are concerned about the loss of revenue if legal ads are not required but argument that they serve a public good is disingenuous. For the most part the maps that you include are unreadable. Please see the legal ad today about an annexation to North Port. There is no way anyone but the property owner could know the location.

This problem is with just about all your land use ads. That you publish what you are given is not a valid excuse. The fact is they are worthless and only generate revenue for the newspaper.

You should be lobbying the governor to suspend the sunshine law for local government. It requires local officials to be exposed to the general public in order to do their jobs. The public has the right to stay home, the officials do not.

Michael Spillane

Port Charlotte

