Upon reading the Legal Notice section of the Charlotte Sun - June 25 - I saw that under TCP-22-01 - Legislative - County Wide - a reference to a "encourage public marina uses area west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. What is this all about?
If one did not read the Legal Notices section of the paper, no one would know what these sneaky Charlotte County commissioners are up to. A marina on the Myakka River would have a huge negative effect on the environment and should not be allowed under any circumstances. These commissioners have no respect for the environment or wildlife and are destroying Charlotte County with unbridled growth of huge developments and clear cutting thousands of acres of land.
Communities like North Port are planting trees and not allowing clear cutting of building lots and developments, the Charlotte County commissioners continue to let builders and developers ravage our land and destroy wildlife and wildlife habitats. Vote them out.
Any readers - if you care about the environment - contact the county commissioners and find out what plans they have for a marina on the Myakka River. This is a good example of why Legal Notices in the local newspapers are so very important! Of course the politicians want to do away with Legal Notices in the newspaper for this very reason.
