Editor:
It is the “giving” time of the year again and in Port Charlotte, the American Legion Post 110 is in full swing. The trees are up and beautifully decorated and our post is by far one of the most festive in the land. The men and women of the American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion and The Riders, provide many services and benefits for our service veterans and their families. The giving just never stops.
With the continued leadership of Commander Michael Raymond, fondly known as “Gambler,” our club remains one of the top-notch posts in Southwest Florida for friends and families to meet for daily activities, fundraisers or just plain socializing. The Ladies Auxiliary and riders will soon be hosting their Christmas for Kids events, which includes a visit from Santa and gifts for all.
Speaking of the giving season, the Ladies Auxiliary, with president Kay Mugavero on hand, recently presented the Dollars for Mammograms with a $5,000 donation for their organization. This organization provides a wonderful service to several communities in Southwest Florida by providing no cost mammograms to area women that are uninsured or under insured.
This donation was a surprise to Rita and Dawn Bertler, who were at Post 110 to accept the auxiliary’s generous check for their organization.
Remember, without our great members and leaders at Post 110, these types of events and gifts would not be possible. Happy holidays to all and always remember those that are less fortunate.
Cynthia Weant
Port Charlotte
