Editor:
In a closed session, our state legislators are trying to take away colleges and universities abilities to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment with the following companion bills, HB233 and SB264. The bills would not allow the schools to decide who could speak at the campus. The local college or university is responsible for security and protection of their students and faculty. Without the ability to stop controversial speakers, the fallout may be violent, destructive and fatal. Preventing that is best handled at the school level.
And, Tallahassee wants to monitor students on a intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity survey! Our government wants to collect this information on our young adult at school. Why? To try to control what they are allowed to think? This is a violation of our 1st Amendment rights and is right out of the McCarthy playbook in the 1950’s. This is not democratic and is not safe or inclusive.
Call Representative Roach 850-717-5079 and Senator Rodrigues 850-487-5027 and tell them to stop HB233 and SB264 to prevent another campus tragedy in Florida.
Linda Richardson
Port Charlotte
