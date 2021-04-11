Editor:
It may be too late!
Our legislators have lost their way and have forgotten their charge…to work for the people!
Unless there is a change to the constitution, we will go by the waysides as did many other democraciesin history.
Our legislators are so focused on raising money for their re-election, the time spent on actual legislative work is minimal. The time spent on belittling the opposing party is tied to their fundraising and is an additional drain on their time.
The problem can be saved with an amendment to the constitution: Change time in office for the House of Representatives to 4 years and the Senate to 8 years. Eliminate the possibility of re-elections.There is no need to raise money for re-election. Anyone found to be giving money to a legislator should be prosecuted swiftly and harshly.
When their term is complete and a new election is held, the voters will have a two levers to pull. One for the new candidate of choice, the other to answer a question. Did this legislator do a good job while in office? If 50% or more say yes, then a generous retirement package is awarded. If the response is less than 50%, the legislator simply leaves office with no benefits to follow.
The present process is so far removed from what the framers intended, we are headed toward disaster. Lobbyists pen more bills than our legislators themselves, pet projects are rampant, pork is added to every bill, heavy donors get sweetheart deals. Money is spent without regard to how we are going to pay for it.
What will we do when China comes to us and says “pay up?"
Will our great grandchildren be speaking English or Chinese?
Tom Wallon
Englewood
