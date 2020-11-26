Editor:
Is it really free speech if it destroys our Democratic Republic? The lies and misinformation from social media platforms, foreign or ultra-conservative news services (funded by "dark money") or corrupted legislators paid by corporate lobbyists, should they be protected by the First Amendment? How, as a civilized society, did government get to this third world mentality? How did "we the people" get lost in the process?
Protection under the law, but whose law, those that have the most money? That was not the purpose of our founding fathers who came from a monarchy and formed this country to be a democracy.
How did our wealthy and seemingly solid democracy become a third world debacle? Our people are sick and dying, hungry, unemployed, homeless while being ignored by an administration and majority party that is supposed to protect and serve us. Pass the Heroes Act that will help fund its people and communities, not banks and corporations.
We, as Americans, should be appalled by this corrupted mismanagement. One of our most sacred duties as Americans, our right to vote and be counted is being denied us. We the people, need to stand up to this egregious assault against us and call, text, email and write to those elected officials who dare to attack our liberties. We should never forget their disrespect and violation of our human and civil rights.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
