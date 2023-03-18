In a democracy we elect public officials and expect they will use our taxes to solve problems. We trust they will govern in a transparent manner to address our issues and needs.
The current Florida governor and his MAGA cohorts have scammed the citizens. They have turned state government into a circus. They are trying to score points in the culture wars. And they are spewing hate and division.
They are eliminating home rule, and they punish anyone who dares to criticize them.
They are rolling back sunshine laws. They are squandering taxpayer resources and failing to address real economic and educational concerns.
When was the last time another person’s gender identity or private health care choices made a difference in your everyday life? Why do we need laws requiring girls to report their menstrual cycles to authorities? Outlawing drag? Really?
Floridians are terrified of receiving their next homeowner’s insurance bill. Will they even be able to get insurance? Will homes be affordable? Will we have access to quality, affordable health care? Will our privacy be protected? What about safe water? What about preparing for the next hurricane? What about the freedom to learn, free from political censorship? Will we have a vital workforce?
Our current Florida Legislature is doing nothing about those issues. Contact your legislators and demand they address issues that matter. If they don’t, we need to replace them next year and choose honorable people who will transparently represent us and address our real needs.
