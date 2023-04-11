A colleague and friend of our daughter’s suffered a stillbirth six weeks before her expected due date.
She felt decreased movement, went to her obstetrician where an ultrasound revealed no heartbeat or movement. She is scheduled for induction today. This was a wanted child waiting to be embraced by loving arms. After we finished our conversation, we said, “What would she do if she lived in Florida?”
Would her obstetrician be able to induce her without legal reprisal? Would a hospital face legal backlash for allowing this?
Pregnancy and its surrounding events are one of the grayest areas we navigate. Some pregnancies are welcomed and others are not. It is a multifaceted situation with no one-size fits all solution. Yet, for our lawmakers, who have no stake in your personal situation, it has become one-size fits all.
“I believe in the sanctity of life,” states Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton on the Florida Senate floor. Guess what Jim, who doesn’t? His is the easy way out, a cop out for having a view with no substance. I long for the day when legislators will say this is the purview of women, their partners and healthcare experts. A day when legislators will advocate for private and personalized reproductive care.
This couple live in a state where they will not have to face those issues. They will freely work with their medical team, on this very sad day, to deliver their child. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.
