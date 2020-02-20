Editor:
Last week the Florida Legislature met before a dais in front of the words "In God We Trust." After the pledge came a long invocation by clergy and then the legislators got down to the business they need to attend to within 60 days.
The Catholic Church wanted some issues supported. On abortion, a women's issue, legislators like Gruters and Buchanan gave support to the bishops' wish to deny girls the right to not bear the consequences of rape by compelling them to seek parental approval for an abortion. But on the issue of "cruel and unusual punishment," where the church wants Florida to join so many other states in banning the death penalty, legislators are not willing to heed the cry "Thou shalt not kill".
Politicians care little for justice, and just do whatever they hope will get them re-elected, or so it seems when our secular government is moving away from what men like Jefferson envisioned centuries ago.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
