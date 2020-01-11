Editor:
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.
Not, I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi. Not the Republican or Democrat parties. Not Mitch McConnell or Chuck Schumer, but to the Constitution and the people I serve. So help me God.
Jerry Mitchell
Port Charlotte
