Editor:
Thoughts and prayers don't cut it any more. Instead, we need meaningful laws to stop the proliferation of gun violence in our country.
Shame on the legislators who stand in the way of protecting our citizens. The gun laws our Founding Fathers first laid down were in a framework that does not address what's occurring today; the laws need to be updated.
Dayton, Ohio's mass shooting marks the 250th mass shooting this year in our country. We must start requiring: universal background checks, gun registrations, registrations of title transfers, elimination of weapons of mass destruction.
It's to the point we're afraid to go out of our homes.
Here's something else to consider. According to the Washington Post, the NRA donated $30 million to Trump's campaign, and according to the Center for Responsive Politics, other politicians also received handsome NRA donations. It's no wonder why the politicians are keeping mum. And then there are serious indicators the NRA received money from Russia. Assuming that's true, Russia must be smiling ear to ear as our country is coming apart at the seams.
We need political men and women in our country who spawn honesty and safety for our citizens, who will stand up to Russian interference during our election processes and who will stand up to the violence that is engulfing our beloved country.
Speak to your congressmen today. They need to hear from you. Keep them accountable or throw them out next election cycle.
Edie Driest
North Port
