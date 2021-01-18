Editor:
There were 138 members of the House of Representatives who voted not to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021. All of these members were elected during the election they deem as fraudulent. Do they believe that their election was fraudulent? If so, maybe they should consider resigning.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
