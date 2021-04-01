Editor:
This is no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave, but the land of the oppressed and home to the Republican legislative suppressors. This cruel and maniacal party is systematically tearing down any civil and human rights afforded us by our state and federal constitutions. County, city and state statutes are no longer protecting our inalienable rights. You can write, text and call your local elected officials only to get back some twisted and perversive reasoning for their vote against us.
Words should have consequences, they do for us, but in some illogical ideology these elected officials have convinced themselves that their oath, ‘to protect and to serve’ does not mean ‘the people’s’ rights. This anti-American movement must be stopped. This is not Russia. ‘We the people’ may have to take some uncomfortable steps to preserve our independence from these fascist dictates.
Find out who is funding these legislators and boycott them, name and shame those responsible, make some noise, or soon, all will be lost. Stop shopping at businesses that support these suppressors, a local family owned grocery store, or stop listening to a local ‘oldies’ radio station that promotes this ideology. We can make a difference if we collectively stand up for our right to be heard.
Stop social media from over shadowing us with disinformation, lies and propaganda. Don’t let the bad guys win. We deserve respect and accountability from our elected officials. This is a good fight.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
