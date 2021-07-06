Editor:
In Florida, the disabled population currently exceeds 28%. It is almost as high in every other state. So why isn’t Florida focusing its attention on the needs of this ever growing population? This is definitely the largest and most ignored minority! Additionally, 17% of the state population is both disabled and experiences long-term and/or repeated episodes of homelessness.
During the 2017-2018 school year, an estimated 95,167 public school students experienced homelessness over the course of the year. Almost 3,000 of these were unsheltered. It’s a safe bet that these numbers only skyrocketed during the pandemic! How can kids learn anything when they are constantly dealing with both housing and food insecurity?
Sadly, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature continually refuse to address Florida’s real problems. While Tallahassee rejoices that 300,000 new residents moved to Florida during the pandemic, they weren’t here on 4/1/2020 so while Florida provides for their needs, Washington rewards their former states with all the federal benefits. Plus, housing prices have escalated with these new residents – making affordable rentals and/or home ownership the unattainable dream for the majority of hospitality and retail workers who largely continue to work part-time shifts – definitely not by choice!
Marilyn Foley
Punta Gorda
