Editor:
Amendment 4 passed by nearly 65 percent of Florida’s electorate effectively restoring voting rights to felons. Yet, the current Republican majority successfully negated the will of the people by adding its own exclusionary clauses. The governor’s signature on this bill effectively sets Florida back to the Jim Crow Era.
The “supremacy” clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits states from passing conflicting legislation, so why would the Florida legislature agree to what will eventually be deemed “unconstitutional,” a waste of the courts’ time and taxpayers’ money? In addition, the obscure language giving judges the power to waive fees will only clog an already oversubscribed judiciary.
On a more humane level, how unethical and immoral to put more obstacles in the way of felons that served their time and met probation requirements? Primarily African-American men?
Many are exiting the prisons with huge financial debts and responsibilities and in pursuit of jobs and places to live. We already deny them student loans, subsidized housing — and even prohibit their living with other family members residing in subsidized housing.
Who gave the Legislature the right to rewrite Amendment 4 and thus deny the will of its constituents? Perhaps this is just another veiled “interpretation” of voter suppression?
Maureen W. Keyes
North Port
