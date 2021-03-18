Editor:
Once again as they gather in Tallahassee, our state lawmakers are doing their best to steal our voices.
There are two prime examples of this play in the Legislature. The first of these is an attack on local control. SB 856, Preemption of Energy Infrastructure Requirements, removes cities’ local authority over energy infrastructure. Don’t want a gas pipeline running through your back yard or over neighboring wetlands? Sorry, your community would no longer have any say over decisions like this should the bill become law.
The second piece of legislation is even more dangerous. SJR 1238, Citizen Initiatives, increases the percentage of votes required to pass citizen initiative amendments on election ballots from 60% to 66.67%. This legislation would make it much more difficult for regular folks like you and me to get important matters like the $15 minimum wage, medical marijuana and voting rights for returning citizens written into our constitution. Rest assured that the state Legislature, left to its own devices, will never pass laws or amend the constitution that don’t cater to the needs of large corporations and other monied interests.
Please take advantage of the voice that you currently have. Reach out to our state legislators and let them know that we won’t stand for them taking unto themselves powers that belong to “we the people”.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
