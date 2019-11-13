Editor:
Re: Where was the band?
The Lemon Bay High School Band greatly values the support of the Englewood community. We would not have the band program we have today without it. We were very excited to participate in the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day, as we have for many years. Unfortunately, the parade and festival were rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian.
We were presented with the new date of the parade, which happened to follow four consecutive weekends of previously-scheduled band activities. In addition, 20 of our Jazz Band students were slated to perform at F.A.M.E. the weekend following the rescheduled parade. Because the rescheduled parade was not on the calendar from the beginning of the school year, it became evident that some of our students would have conflicts with the new date. Since any attempt to field an ensemble without the proper instrumentation (due to missing members) would not have resulted in a performance representative of our group’s true abilities, the decision was made that the band would not participate.
We make every effort to support our community through performance and service each year. Our intention is always to perform at the Pioneer Days Parade. We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Parade!
Philip J. Eyrich
Director of Bands
Lemon Bay HS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.