Here is a huge thank-you to the Lemon Bay Playhouse. The entire cast and crew of the popular play,"Lying in State," have agreed to donate their valuable time and talent to give a special performance on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22, to benefit the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
Showtime is at 7:30 pm.
All of the revenue from ticket sales and refreshments will be given to the Friends group to support the many fine programs they sponsor throughout the year.
Tickets, at $25 each, can be purchased online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
Attendees will be treated to a great evening's entertainment, while also supporting a very good cause.
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
