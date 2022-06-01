This is how you can survive the summer in southern Florida and save on your cooling bills.
The human body enjoys abrupt changes in temperature. Entering a cool building, turning on the air conditioning when entering your hot car, dipping your body in the water on a frigid New Year's Eve is refreshing.
Occasionally this is not a problem, go for it. But, if you want to better be able to withstand the humid, hot summers in southern Florida you need to think differently.
If you regularly jump from the hot temp outside to your cool house, or go from the hot outside to your car and push the air to the max, you are totally confusing your body, it doesn’t know what’s going to happen next. Your body is cooling itself at one time and heating itself the next. It can’t concentrate on doing either optimally.
If you go from the extreme heat to a cooler, but not extreme temperature difference, it will learn to adjust efficiently. If you go from a warm environment to a hot environment it will learn to adjust efficiently.
Avoid the big temperature changes.
Give up the “refreshing temperature excursions” and you will be able to survive the hot summers in southern Florida and you will save on your cooling bills. But give it a chance, it may take a few weeks for your body to “learn”. In Wisconsin 72 deg F was my optimal temp, now it’s 82 degrees F.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.