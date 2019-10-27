Editor:

In a recent Su, "Another View" was a piece that was bemoaning the gutting (their word) of the Federal Invasive Species Advisory Committee, which coordinated 176 different agencies that had some responsibility for dealing with invasive species.

And there you have it. Another huge bureaucracy with too many players and costing way too much money. The invasive species in Oregon, North Dakota, Kansas or Florida are all different. They require specific plans.

Instead of crying about another cuts in Federal control, we should look at this as an opportunity to take back a little control of our state. Some agency member in Washington, D.C. probably knows little about Geckos, pythons or invasive plants, but we have local people who do. Less control from the Feds is a good thing.

Jennie Veary

Englewood

