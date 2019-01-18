While enjoying my coffee and Cheerios this morning, I was amazed at the content of the article titled, "Four charged in sexual assault cases."
Was it really necessary to cite the specific details of the alleged assault of the woman? I felt as if I was reading, “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Of course, this may be helpful to some of the older citizens of our area who need to spice up their lives.
Lynne Oakley
Punta Gorda
