Editor:
A question to our young people. You come to work, turn your computer on, and it dies before your eyes. You pick up your cellphone to call someone, but the virus has attacked your cellphone, and it dies.
You scurry back home to notify someone of your problem, only to find your computer has been infected and has also died. You then find that all of your friends and family are down. You don't know where this virus came from, but worse, neither do the techs.
What do you do?
Can you now transfer this analogy to a medical virus and understand what a pandemic is?
Dolores Dean-Dickinson
North Port
